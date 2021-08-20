Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 21,177 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $377,000. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 59,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.46 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.