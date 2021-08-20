DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.14. DZS reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

DZSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DZS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,281,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in DZS by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in DZS by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 356,282 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. DZS has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $374.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.38.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

