e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,256 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 551% compared to the average volume of 500 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,635 shares of company stock worth $3,134,149. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,075. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

