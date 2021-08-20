Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.62 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,477.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

