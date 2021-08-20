Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,227 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

K stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.