Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $289.14 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.73. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

