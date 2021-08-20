Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:TROX opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

In other Tronox news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

