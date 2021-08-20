Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 342.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $31,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

