Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 234,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after acquiring an additional 244,539 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after acquiring an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eagle Materials by 165.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 241,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 150,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,469. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.45. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

