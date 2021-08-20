Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 429,088 shares.The stock last traded at $23.65 and had previously closed at $24.37.

EAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.11 million and a P/E ratio of -17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

