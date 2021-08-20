Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Bank OZK

Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $109.80. 11,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,330. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.