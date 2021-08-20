EchoLink Market Capitalization Tops $1.15 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $29,118.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00829084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

