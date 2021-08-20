Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

EDSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,017. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.69. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

