Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

ECIFY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 12,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,881. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

