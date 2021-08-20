Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.85.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,630 shares of company stock worth $16,112,920. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

