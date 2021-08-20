Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $92,284.72 and approximately $41.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.60 or 0.06704354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.62 or 0.00141190 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

