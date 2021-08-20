Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Elmira Savings Bank has decreased its dividend by 26.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

ESBK stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.