Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENLAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.59. Enel has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

