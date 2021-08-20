Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,089,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 46,828,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,417,134.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,050,370 shares of company stock valued at $18,970,670. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,223,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

