Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NETI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NETI traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 53,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,012. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

