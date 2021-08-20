Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,352. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

