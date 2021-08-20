Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Invests $1.84 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Upstart comprises 1.6% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,851 shares of company stock valued at $38,845,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Shares of UPST stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,118,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $220.11.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

