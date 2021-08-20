Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $8.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.50 million and the highest is $11.08 million. Epizyme reported sales of $3.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $51.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.71 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $76.98 million, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 216.16% and a negative net margin of 788.60%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 837,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,705. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $496.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.25. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Epizyme by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

