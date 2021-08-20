Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 17.5% in July

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 7,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Danske lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 2,526,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,821. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,345,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,067,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,696,000 after acquiring an additional 65,014 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,210 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,855,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 799,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

