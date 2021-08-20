Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$162.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQB. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total transaction of C$147,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,765. Also, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,188.56. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $988,870 in the last 90 days.

TSE EQB traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$150.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$73.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$141.07.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$156.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.040002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

