Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JRVR. Truist upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,251,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in James River Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in James River Group by 336.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in James River Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

