Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.48). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($5.12) EPS.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

FMTX opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

