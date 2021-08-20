Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Points International Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Points International in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Points International stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 379,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

