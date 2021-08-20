Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kuehne + Nagel International AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.02.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $72.93.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.