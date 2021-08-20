Erasca Inc’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th

Erasca’s (NASDAQ:ERAS) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Erasca had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Erasca’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERAS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Erasca alerts:

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Erasca has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.91.

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.