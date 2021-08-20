Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 18,081 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.
- On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.
Shares of Carvana stock opened at $349.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.17. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
