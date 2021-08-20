Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 18,081 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total value of $19,440,600.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 23,277 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.21, for a total value of $7,453,528.17.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $349.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of -299.10 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.17. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after purchasing an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 74.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

