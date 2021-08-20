Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.08 Million

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular exchanges. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $28.08 million and $472,675.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.09 or 0.00861578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00109420 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002179 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,253,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using US dollars.

