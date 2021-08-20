Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.13% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

