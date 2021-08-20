Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Trading Down 1%

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 1,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 202,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale cut Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

