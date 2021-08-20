Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Euroseas stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.95. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Euroseas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

