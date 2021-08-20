EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 255,892 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $19.02.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $32,399.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EverQuote by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

