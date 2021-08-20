EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.560-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$579 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.56 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.27. 2,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

