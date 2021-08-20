Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells $541,814.95 in Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $541,814.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,582.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28.

Evolus stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Evolus by 22.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

