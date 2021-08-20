Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EIF. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.10.

Shares of EIF opened at C$42.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.98. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$29.77 and a 12-month high of C$43.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.66%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

