Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7,743.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,967 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 26.3% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 80,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.39. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

