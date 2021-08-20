Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,052 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.16% of National Presto Industries worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 80.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 599.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

NPK opened at $83.93 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.69.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.