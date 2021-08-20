Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 15,537 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

