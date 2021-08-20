Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,798,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 187,856 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 13,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $485,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,837,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,050,991.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,857. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDP opened at $31.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.12.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.