Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 49 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 74,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,556,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $678,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Shopify by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify stock opened at $1,466.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,489.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

