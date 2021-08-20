Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,273 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 95,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 11.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.7% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

