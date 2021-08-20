Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44. Exicure has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $96.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 78.26% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Exicure by 1,592.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 886,786 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the first quarter valued at $601,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its stake in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the first quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

