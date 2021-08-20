eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 2.83.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in eXp World by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

