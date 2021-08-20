Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $792,120.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $792,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paul R. Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $804,580.00.

Exponent stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $116.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after buying an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

