Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.08.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.73. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 92.9% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 595,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,461 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.