EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) PT Lowered to $9.50 at Alliance Global Partners

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $10.75 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEG opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,767 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

